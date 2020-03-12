Bishop address COVID-19 concerns for Catholic diocese

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Catholic Dioceses say COVID-19 has already directly impacted Catholic schools and parishes in the area.

That news comes in a message sent by Bishop Donald DeGrood sent to parishioners Thursday morning.

The bishop says within the liturgical Norms, pastors are afforded discretion to modify liturgical practices as seems prudent for the community. If it is decided modifications are needed, the bishop writes communication of the changes to all parishioners is essential.