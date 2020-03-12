Breaking News
South Dakota lawmaker undergoing testing for ‘serious medical situation’

Bishop address COVID-19 concerns for Catholic diocese

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Catholic Dioceses say COVID-19 has already directly impacted Catholic schools and parishes in the area.

That news comes in a message sent by Bishop Donald DeGrood sent to parishioners Thursday morning.

The bishop says within the liturgical Norms, pastors are afforded discretion to modify liturgical practices as seems prudent for the community. If it is decided modifications are needed, the bishop writes communication of the changes to all parishioners is essential.

Page 1 of Precautions During COVID-19 Statement

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests