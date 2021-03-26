Benefit show for Sioux Falls man who needs double lung transplant

Nathan Foote is now on the regional transplant list for a pair of lungs, after suffering from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 42-year-old Nathan Foote Foote is in need of a double lung transplant after getting sick with COVID-19.

Foote has been waiting at the University of Minnesota Medical Center since January 17th for a new pair of lungs. A double lung transplant can cost up to a $1 million. A benefit Hip Hop show is being organized by Foote’s friends to help his family of seven.

Foote is a Hip Hop artist, whose stage name is “Crime Spree.” He writes lyrics about his difficult life, from getting involved in gang activity in Winner at a young age, to going to prison at sixteen. After spending fifteen years behind bars for aggravated assault and drugs, Foote turned his life around and has been sober for eight years.

Nathan Foote on stage before contracting COVID-19

The Footes have five children ranging in age from seven to seventeen. The Hip Hop show will be held at the Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg on Saturday, April 3rd. If you can’t make it to the show, you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page.