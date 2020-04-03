Beadle County updates residents on COVID-19

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The Beadle County COVID-19 Task Force gave an update to residents on the outbreak in their community on Friday.

Of the 21 people in the county who tested positive, 17 have now recovered.

“This means that you would’ve been at least 3 days, 72 hours, without fever and without taking medication to reduce fever. And at least seven days have passed since your first symptoms and that you’re improving,” Julie Miller with the Department of Health said.

The task force sent a call to action saying if you aren’t already following social distancing guidelines, now is the time to do it.