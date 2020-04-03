1  of  2
Breaking News
Avera Prince of Peace says resident died from COVID-19 22 new COVID-19 cases announced, 187 total with 67 total recoveries in South Dakota

Beadle County updates residents on COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The Beadle County COVID-19 Task Force gave an update to residents on the outbreak in their community on Friday.

Of the 21 people in the county who tested positive, 17 have now recovered.

“This means that you would’ve been at least 3 days, 72 hours, without fever and without taking medication to reduce fever. And at least seven days have passed since your first symptoms and that you’re improving,” Julie Miller with the Department of Health said.

The task force sent a call to action saying if you aren’t already following social distancing guidelines, now is the time to do it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss