Beadle County responds to COVID-19 outbreak

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Beadle County Unified Task Force held a special meeting for community members on Friday to ask questions about how they are handling the COVID-19 outbreak. Thursday, we learned of three more positive tests of COVID-19 in Beadle County, bringing the total number there to four.

The Task Force has created social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram each with the name Beadle County COVID-19 so that people can stay updated and informed on what’s being done.

Rhonda Sprecher, the owner of Don’t Spill the Beans in Huron, says the cafe began changing things last Friday by taking menus and salt and pepper shakers off of the tables to reduce human contact around the store. They then decided to stop allowing customers to dine-in and switched to carry-out only.

“We just decided today to close down our downtown location and do drive-thru only. For the safety of my employees and their families because they’re my top priority. I’d rather them be home healthy, not working, than being home sick, not being able to work,” Sprecher said.

Sprecher also says they prefer customers pay with cards instead of cash.