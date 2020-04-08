Beadle County positive COVID-19 cases remain at 21

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – As the positive COVID-19 cases rise in South Dakota, one county that saw the most cases at the beginning, has stopped seeing an increase.

For about a week now, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Beadle County has stayed at 21. State health officials also say 19 people have recovered from the illness, but the county did see two deaths.

“Which is two too many. But from where we started out being the largest number of positive, I think we are satisfied that we’ve done a good job of trying to contain the virus,” Paul Aylward, the mayor of Huron said.

Officials created the Beadle County COVID-19 Task Force on March 22.

That’s also the day the county shut down offices, closed bars and cafes and started limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Though the county hasn’t seen any new positive cases recently, officials would like residents to continue to follow the guidelines.

“It’s still early in the game to actually tell if it’s been working, but it’s something that we’re constantly monitoring. And we want to make sure the public is still aware the testing facility the task force has been using the last couple weeks or that we started a couple weeks ago, they’re still testing on a daily basis. They’re averaging anywhere from four to five a day. That’s not including the tests that are being done and sent to private labs, whether it be through the hospital system or private doctor,” Mark Johnson, the spokesperson for the task force said.

Huron’s mayor says he would encourage any other small communities to be vigilant in their efforts to prevent COVID-19.

“I would encourage people to make all the decisions you can make for the best for the community. You never know where it’s going to show up,” Aylward said.

The task force has set up a hotline for any questions that residents may have about the virus.