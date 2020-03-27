Beadle County launching COVID-19 resources

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Beadle County Unified Task Force is launching several resources in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as two more cases were reported Friday in the county, bringing the current total to 16. That’s the most in the state just behind Minnehaha County. The South Dakota Health Department also lists substantial community spread in the county.

Friday afternoon, the Beadle County COVID-19 call center went live. The call center will serve as a resource for people living in the county. It will be staffed with medical professionals able to answer any questions people may have about coronavirus. Staff will also be able to advise callers on home management information for people who are quarantined at home. The number for the call center is (605) 353-6214 and it will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The task force also announced a testing facility will be set up in Beadle County. The facility will help relieve the burden from area hospital and clinics while also helping to protect medical workers. The testing facility will be by appointment only. People will need to call ahead and be pre-screened before being sent to the testing facility. Tests will be sent on to the state lab.

Task force members members advise anyone experiencing symptoms to call their doctor or the call center.

Because of the county’s diverse population, the call center is partnering with the Huron Hospital to use it’s language line. The task force has also printed educational flyers in Spanish, Karen and English.

Keep reading