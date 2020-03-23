Beadle County gains 6 more positive COVID-19 cases; superintendent, pastors respond

HURON, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday, the City Commission of the City of Huron decided that all restaurants and bars will be closing for on-site customers at midnight Sunday.

However, take-out, delivery and drive-thru services can continue. In addition, public places like movie theaters and gyms have to close. Grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores and food pantries are going to stay open.

Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick says they will begin rolling out their distance learning program tomorrow.

“We are prepared to go as long as we need using distance learning in order to connect with kids. It will look different at the different levels,” Nebelsick said.

Earlier Sunday during a news conference, Governor Noem called on the school district to provide emergency child care services for its students.

“I think it’s very, very important to note that that is all being carefully monitored by the state offices and the departments of health so that we move forward correctly as we gather the data on the children. We have nurses that will be ready to monitor who comes in and their health condition, when they enter one isolated wing of our middle school building,” Nebelsick said.

As for restaurants, bowling alleys, movie theaters and more in Beadle County, they will have to close their doors starting at midnight tonight.

“Of course we’re really concerned for our small businesses and we love them so much. We love our restaurants. I mean, we just got a city full of amazing restaurants,” Jeff and Autumn Mann, two pastors in Huron, said.

Jeff and Autumn Mann are pastors at James River Church in Huron. They say they are praying for the small businesses and although they are disappointed to see the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in the county, they believe there is hope on the horizon.

“We’re praying for healing for the people that have already been infected with the Coronavirus and we just believe in God to turn things around,” Jeff Man said.