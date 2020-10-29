Beadle County COVID-19 call center to expand contact tracing

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — When COVID-19 first started making headlines in South Dakota, many of the cases were in Beadle County. The county had to quickly learn how to adapt as people were getting sick.

The county created a task force, which launched a call center to provide information to those seeking answers about the virus and those who might need to get tested. Today, their work has expanded to contact tracing as well.

“At the call center, we started, I don’t know, probably three, four weeks ago, doing the contact tracing just for the Huron area. Starting on Sunday, though, we will be doing contact tracing for all of Beadle County and our surrounding areas as well,” Heidi Maas, an employee at the call center, said.

Maas is just one of three volunteers taking up to 100 calls a day about COVID-19. Once the volunteers start doing contact tracing for the whole county, four more volunteers will be helping them.

