Huron, Beadle County, Rapid City putting in restaurant bans | Sioux Falls looking to take action Tuesday | Noem says she doesn't have the power
Huron, Beadle County close dining-in at restaurants, will still allow carryout and delivery

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Beadle County Commission and the City of Huron Commission announced resolutions to slow down the spread of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

The city of Huron and Beadle County are closing all bars and restaurants effective at 12 a.m. Monday. There still will be drive-thru service and carryout allowed.

In addition, public places like movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys will be closed. Grocery stores will remain open, however officials want to remind people to use social distancing. Convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries will also remain open.

Officials are following recommendations from the CDC and Gov. Noem to limit social gatherings and businesses to no more than 10 people. This applies to both the county and the City of Huron.

Officials also told people to limit trips to purchase essential items and to stagger work schedules. All city and county offices will be closed to the public.

This announcement comes after the South Dakota Department of Health released new case numbers Sunday morning. Seven new cases tested positive in South Dakota, with 6 patients in Beadle County alone.

With the new cases in Beadle County, Noem is asking leaders in that area to take additional steps to protect the public. She says it does not qualify as community spread at this point. She says according to the CDC, Beadle County has a substantial level of COVID-19 cases, which is more than four or five positive cases in one county.

She’s asking people in Beadle County to stagger work schedules and do regular health checks on others in the community.

The official documentation from the City of Huron and Beadle County can be found below:

