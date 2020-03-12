BBB warns of coronavirus scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On top of washing your hands during the coronavirus pandemic, you also need to watch out for scammers. The Better Business Bureau says individuals and businesses need to be on the lookout for fake cures, phishing emails and other “coronavirus cons.”

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau in South Dakota is warning people and businesses to be on alert for coronavirus scams including calls like this promising special coronavirus insurance.

“The coronavirus is spreading. Keep your family safe and secure and speak to one of our health agents about getting you covered with the lowest cost health plans in the country,” the scam voicemail said.

Schmidt says other scams include people peddling coronavirus vaccines and prevention.

“We know that there’s no vaccine out there. There’s no product on the market that’s being hyped that’s going to keep you safe. We just need to follow everything coming out of the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control,” Schmidt said.

Unfortunately, scammers are also impersonating those two organizations in phishing emails trying to get you to click on a link.

“We are seeing a huge amount of phishing emails dumping into employee inboxes saying that you need to go to this link to see your company’s procedures and how you’re going to take care of your employees,” Schmidt said.

If you click on a link, you give the hackers access to your company’s email system and an opportunity to get away with some money.

“Everybody is concerned about the impact of this pandemic and rightfully so. Really during this time we need to keep our guard up and not follow the hype but really just follow legitimate sources and do what they tell us,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt urges everyone to do their research and be aware of fake miracle products. If you have questions, you can check with your doctor or contact the Better Business Bureau.