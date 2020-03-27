BBB: Beware of scammers trying to cash-in on coronavirus stimulus bill

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The U.S. House passed a spending bill Friday that will send money directly to millions of Americans effected by COVID-19. But the legislation is also offering fertile new ground for scammers to thrive.

The Better Business Bureau office in Sioux Falls warns that people already facing financial hardships because of the pandemic will be all the more vulnerable to promises of economic relief through a scam.

“They are like the virus. They are spreading exponentially and every scam that we’ve seen before just has a new twist to it that’s related to COVID-19,” South Dakota Better Business Bureau Director Jessie Schmidt said.

New scams like this text message that offers a free iPhone if you click on a link. But doing so will put your current phone at risk.

“It can do one of two things: it can download malware to my cell phone. The other thing it can do is virtually lock up my cell phone and then they’re holding it for ransom and they want you to pay in bitcoin,” Schmidt said.

Congress has now approved direct payments to Americans.

“We gather this morning in an America battling coronavirus on two fronts, medically and economically. Today’s vote is about saving lives and livelihoods,” Rep. Kevin Brady (R) Texas said.

But beware of scammers who say they need your personal information to send out the government checks.

The IRS already has your bank account information to send out your stimulus check. So there’s no reason to give that information to anyone.

“What they will do is if you give them your bank account information, they’ll immediately get access and take everything out of there that you have,” Schmidt said.

The Better Business Bureau reminds everyone of this rule of thumb when it comes to scams. You should never have to pay money in order to get money back.

Schmidt also warns about an increase in phishing scams where someone will pose as a bank trying to get your information. It’s important to check the source of that email, or call the bank to verify.

Find out more ways to protect yourself from coronavirus scams by visiting the Better Business Bureau’s website, here.