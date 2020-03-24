B & T Manufacturing creates framework for urgent care facility during COVID-19 pandemic

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KELO) — B & T Manufacturing in the Black Hills worked through the weekend to create an urgent care facility. It is being shipped to Wisconsin and will create more room for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These workers are finishing up the steel framing for the 50 by 32 foot urgent care facility.

“The piece that we just made is going to be a floor panel, they were just checking it for squareness right there and screwing it together with our frame cat screws and we are going to start printing out another one and keep on going,” Beau Bisbee, machine operator, said.

CD Smith Construction called B & T Manufacturing last week about designing and constructing the framework.

“I worked through Wednesday and Thursday actually going through three different iterations of roof pitches and wall designs for the structure,” Jimmy Hoeft, design engineer, said.

This machine creates the steel framing. Once everything is finished, the parts will be sent to Wisconsin where the building will be assembled.

“We were able to take the design and it was something completely new to us, and take that design and actually make it into a physical structure in less than a week,” Hoeft said.

The building can also be taken down and reassembled somewhere else. And the company is scheduled to make more.

“We are planning to make a run of 10 for this customer so whether it changes in design or more people reach out, we have the ability to ramp up our manpower almost triple our capacity here with our machines,” Hoeft said.

The general manager reached out to the state letting them know that they have the capabilities to build the steel framing of this urgent care facility in four days.

“We always have our deadlines but especially with something that nobody knows much about yet, we are going to try and get done right away,” Bisbee said.