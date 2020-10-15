Avera to moving to do surgeries at other locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the number of cases and hospitalizations rise, a lot of businesses are making changes, including Avera.

Thursday morning, a spokesperson confirmed that the Sioux Falls-based health system is moving surgeries from the Avera Surgery Center to other surgical locations.

The move, which will happen next week, will allow more staff members to assist with inpatient care as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Avera says it will continue to reassess the situation and will make more changes if they’re needed.

Avera stresses the number one thing you can do to help ease the load on health care workers is to wear a mask and socially distance.

