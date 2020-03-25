Avera sharing ways to make homemade masks

In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, photo, provided by Christina Hunter, Briana Danyele sews cloth face masks that say “We Got This!” in her mother’s living room in Greer, S.C., which will be sent to health care workers. Legions of everyday Americans are sewing masks for desperate hospitals, nursing homes and homeless shelters amid the expanding coronavirus pandemic. (Christina Hunter via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Looking for ways to help locally in the COVID-19 pandemic?

Avera Health announced it is looking for volunteers across the region to help craft cloth face masks for use in hospitals and clinics.

You can follow the guidelines, instructions, materials and patterns online at Avera’s website. https://www.avera.org/balance/wellness-and-preventive-care/how-can-i-help-sew-masks-for-health-care-workers/

According to the guidelines, “The optimal fabric is single ply cotton-blend T-shirt material. You can use T-shirts themselves, but they should be new ones, which are not worn or tattered. The second choice for fabric is quilting cotton. Please pre-wash material prior to sewing.”

“You’ll need about a half-yard of fabric to make two or three masks, as well as quarter-inch elastic for the loops. Elastic hair ties/bands also will work. A full-head loop is preferred due to ability to obtain a tighter fit. If making them with a head-loop, the elastic band will need to be about 23 inches long. Masks with ear loops would need two 8-inch loops or elastic hair ties.”

If you don’t have elastic, make four fabric ties for each mask. There should be two upper and two lower ties (on the right and left sides of the mask) Make each of the four about 18 inches long.

All-purpose thread, a scissors, pins and a Sharpie round out the needed materials to make the masks.”

Avera Foundation leaders from Aberdeen, S.D.; Marshall, Minn.; Mitchell, Pierre, Sioux Falls and Yankton, S.D. will coordinate drop-offs or pickups of the masks



When you have 25 or more masks completed, coordinate with your contacts to get completed face masks to a central location. Practice social distancing to help decrease the spread of COVID-19. If you are able to deliver the face masks, please contact Amanda Conway at 605-381-3951 or one of the below Foundation contacts in your region.

Avera St. Mary’s (Pierre) Region: Kellie Yackley, 605-280-9593.

Avera Queen of Peace (Mitchell) Region: Molly Sutton, 605-995-5773.

Avera Marshall Region: Abby Ahmann, 507-537-9145.

Avera McKennan (Sioux Falls, Milbank) Region: Reid Jensen, 605-322-8895.

Avera St. Luke’s (Aberdeen) Region: Amy Blackstone, 605-380-4299 or 605-622-5758

Avera Sacred Heart (Yankton) Region: Sheila Kuchta, 605-668-8310 or 605-661-5495.

We ask that you not go into the facility to deliver the masks. The facility contact person will explain the process to drop them off. They will ask for your name, and total masks you have delivered.