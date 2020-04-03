Avera says rapid COVID-19 testing to start next week on priority patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health announced today it will have its rapid COVID-19 testing for priority patients available beginning next week in Sioux Falls.

The expected turnaround time for this test is approximately 45 minutes, Avera said in a statement.

Patients eligible for this testing are determined by their physician. Some of these patients may include, but are not limited to those most vulnerable such as patients who are in intensive care units (ICU), have a suppressed immune system, oncology and dialysis patients.

Inpatients at Avera McKennan may also be tested to help preserve personal protective equipment (PPE) along with patients who are discharging. This will also expand Avera’s current testing capabilities.

Those experiencing symptoms typical of COVID-19 infection such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, should call their provider ahead of time or call 1-877-AT-AVERA (1-877-282-8372) for Avera’s COVID-19 Hotline to speak to a health care professional and receive instructions on next steps.