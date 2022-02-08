SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s two biggest health systems will hold an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, officials say doctors with Avera and Sanford will discuss the “impact on the health systems, mental health, pediatric vaccine, testing and public support.”

Avera Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality, and Sanford Dr. Mike Wilde, Vice President Medical Officer, are each planning to speak.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there’s 312 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 with 20,824 active cases.

The state also reports 57% of South Dakota’s population 5-years-old and above has become fully vaccinated.

The health systems hosted a COVID-19 news conference on Jan. 20 asking for public support to get through the rise of Omicron COVID-19 cases.

Both Basel and Wilde shared stories of how busy hospitals with Avera and Sanford have been dealing with added numbers of COVID-19 patients.