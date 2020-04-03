1  of  2
22 new COVID-19 cases announced, 187 total with 67 total recoveries in South Dakota

Avera Prince of Peace says resident died from COVID-19

Coronavirus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A resident of Avera Prince of Peace Retirement Community has died from the COVID-19 virus, officials say in a news release Friday.

“The health and safety of our residents is our priority, and we are deeply saddened by this loss,” Justin Hinker, administrator for Avera Prince of Peace, said in the release. “We will take all precautions possible to stop the spread of this virus in our facility.”

The two additional residents Avera announced earlier, remain positive with COVID-19.

Avera Prince of Peace is following Center for Disease Control best practices by is setting up a unit that is separated from the other units where all COVID positive residents will be staying, according to the news release. This has shown to minimize infection to other residents.

Avera Prince of Peace is in close communications with the State Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialists to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in our nation and our region, the Avera long-term care community has taken proactive steps to protect residents, including closing down to visitors, eliminating group dining and group activities, according to the news release.

