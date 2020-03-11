Avera Prince of Peace not allowing visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls retirement home will not be allowing visitors for the foreseeable future.

Avea Prince of Peace, located in southeastern Sioux Falls, announced there aren’t any cases at their facility but the retirement home will now not allow visitors.

Officials said “It is in the best interest of our residents to not allow any visitors to Avera Prince of Peace.” The announcement said officials are recommending residents not to leave the facility for outings and visits other than medical appointments.

Officials are also recommending people connect with loved ones via phone, email, text or Skype or social media.

On Tuesday, state health officials announced the first five presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said presumptive positive cases are to be treated as if they are confirmed cases.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage on the latest COVID-19 information both online and on-air. For more information, visit KELOLAND’s Coronavirus webpage.