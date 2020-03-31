Avera Prince of Peace announces two residents test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A retirement community in eastern Sioux Falls announced two residents tested positive tests of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

Avera Prince of Peace said it is taking all precautions to stop the spread of the virus. Officials said they are working with the South Dakota Department of Health and Avera infectious disease specialists to follow appropriate steps.

Prince of Peace closed its doors to visitors more than two weeks ago and believe the transmission “could have been an employee.” Avera said employees and residents have been screened daily for symptoms, but noted it is possible to have the virus and not show symptoms.

Avera says it has been screening and will continue to screen all employees and residents daily for symptoms.

Officials also said the positive residents do not need hospital care and they’ve been isolated from other residents.