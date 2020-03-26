Breaking News
South Dakota adds 5 positive COVID-19 cases

Avera prepping for more COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Health is ramping up testing and putting the breaks on business as usual at its hospitals.

Right now there is not a surge in COVID-19 patients to the hospital, but they are treating a few.

Avera is also working on ways to keep patients and families connected without in-person visits.

Avera is currently expanding an app it uses during surgery to inform loved ones of a patient’s progress.

“It is one-way communication in terms of languaging. But they have the opportunity to respond back with an emoji, a limited number of emojis. And we have already seen great success in our surgery area. That is something right now we are in the process of launching in our critical care unit and in our COVID-19 until where we cohort our patients that are being ruled out for that,” Avera Chief Nursing Office Lori Popkes said.

Avera is also getting ready to launch a mental health hotline, similar to its farmer’s crisis hotline, in response to the pandemic.

The health system tells KELOLAND News it is currently testing up to 200 people a day and getting results in 8 to 12 hours.

You must call ahead to be screened for testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss