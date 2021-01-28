Avera opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – An Avera vaccine clinic in Sioux Falls is making it easier for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Charlotte Emerson is getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

“I came to get my shot so I don’t get COVID-19 or give it to anybody else,” getting vaccine, Charlotte Emerson said.

Avera opened this COVID-19 vaccine clinic about three weeks ago.

“We felt like it was important to have a location where we could just bring patients to here versus bringing them onto a health care campus or into a clinic with the high volume of folks that we have coming through here,” assistant vice president of primary care, Avera, Ryan Vanden Bosch said.

Right now the state is focusing on getting vaccine to people in group 1D, but some people in previous phases may still need to get their shots.

“We have new nurses starting everyday, there are new workers at dental offices, so we will continue to have 1A and 1C population folks as well as we move through the various phases,” Vanden Bosch said.

He says even though there may be many people coming through the clinic, the process moves quickly, while still working to keep people safe.

“Still do the social distancing throughout the building, making sure we are cleaning extensively, we ensure our process that we are able to do high volumes but we are moving you through very quickly so I think people are impressed that when they come in they check in, they move through the line, they get their shot, there still is that 15 minutes of observation,” Vanden Bosch said.

Making this an efficient way to help people protect themselves against COVID-19.

“One of the most important things for me is my mother is 96, she lives independent at Prince of Peace, so in order for me to go over and visit her, and take her groceries, and medication, I want to make sure I’m safe so I don’t give her anything,” Emerson said.

You must have a scheduled appointment to go to the vaccine clinic.

Staff are reaching out to patients who qualify to receive the vaccine. People can also go on Avera’s website to register if they’re in the eligible groups.