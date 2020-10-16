Avera opening up another COVID-19 testing location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the number of active COVID-19 cases reaches a new high in South Dakota, another testing location is opening up in Sioux Falls.

You might already be familiar with a spot at Minnesota Avenue and 23rd Street. It used to be a Vern Eide dealership, and Silverstar Car Wash recently bought it. But right now, it’s being turned into another COVID-19 testing location.

“We’re thankful to Silverstar Car Wash for allowing us the space,” Avera Health site administrator Eric Felderman said. “It was scheduled to be demolished, so very fortunate we can get in and use it to keep our staff healthy and safe.”

Once this new site opens, it will be the second COVID-19 testing location for Avera Health.

“To begin here we’re going to start with two,” Felderman said. “We’ll keep the Marion site open as long as weather permits. Unfortunately, once weather doesn’t allow that anymore, we will be primarily housed out of this location.”

With the weather turning colder already, this second location is paramount.

“This site will be the head of our COVID testing operations,” Felderman said. “Currently our site on Marion Road is working out of the ambulance garage, and of course in winter, that’s not always the best, as we saw this morning. So, the goal would be to move the staff out of the ambulance garage and into a more permanent space through the winter, and doesn’t hurt we can accommodate a few more cars as well.”

Felderman says that about 10 employees will be working here on Minnesota Avenue.

“Our goal would be to have six different testing stations that we could utilize at one time,” Felderman said.

The testing site is set to open on Monday. Avera says should call or visit Avera.org before going to a collection location.

