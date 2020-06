SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera is now offering antibody testing for COVID-19.

The health care system says a direct-to-consumer blood test is available at QuickLab locations and several clinics.

Avera says this is not a test for active COVID-19 infection, and won’t show if you have an active case of the virus.

Antibodies show up in the blood of someone who has already recovered from COVID-19, or in someone who has been exposed in the past but never developed symptoms.