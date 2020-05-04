Avera holding COVID-19 testing at Washington High School for Smithfield employees and families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls starts to reopen this week, Avera is providing more COVID-19 testing opportunities to employees and their families. 

People need to contact Avera before attending the testing site, located at the Washington High School parking lot. 

KELOLAND News spoke with B.J. Motley, president of the UFCW Local 304A, who represents Smithfield workers in Sioux Falls. He said Smithfield employees, people in their households and family will be able to get free COVID-19 testing at WHS starting Monday morning. 

The testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Some Smithfield employees are returning back to work on Monday.

