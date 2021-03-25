Avera doctor on why variants found in South Dakota are cause for concern

SIOUX FALS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Health officials announced today that three COVID-19 variants are now spreading in the state. The arrival of the variants coincides with a rise in cases in South Dakota. So far, 20 cases have been confirmed. The first three cases were discovered in Minnehaha County two weeks ago, but cases are now showing up across the state.



There is one case of the South African variant in Brookings County, five cases of the California variant in Roberts County, and there are now fourteen cases of the UK Variant in Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha and Pennington counties.



Avera Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Post says the medical community is keeping a close eye on the variants because there is a real concern.

“Hopefully one does not develop that the vaccines are not effective against, right now in our testing we’ve shown that the 3 vaccines are effective with the variant but we continue to watch this closely because variants could be a game-changer as we move through this year, could really change the course of this pandemic yet,” said Post.

In many states, a downward trend in cases in February has reversed into an upward trend in March. We are so close to getting ahead of the virus, but the spread of the variants proves the virus is adapting.

“A variant will mutate or change itself in order to best survive its environment it’s almost a way that living organisms adapt as a survival mechanism,” said Post.

The higher the percentage of people who get vaccinated the lower the chance the variants will gain a foothold. Dr. Post is hoping those on the fence about getting vaccinated will decide to do it to help their friends and family. Post says he’s grateful to those who continue to do their part.

“I do ask for their ongoing support because really this is all of us in it together, for our communities for our families and I think by living wisely making good choices and being vigilant we can come through this safely,” said Post.