Avera Doctor calls hospitalization levels ‘historic’ as Safer Sioux Falls pledge program announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight months into the coronavirus pandemic, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says COVID-19 cases in the area are growing at an unacceptable rate.

As of Monday’s data, Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties were reporting more than 5,000 active coronavirus cases, 220 hospitalizations and 179 deaths.

TenHaken says the rising case numbers are putting a tremendous strain on the health care systems. That’s why health system leaders and the South Dakota Medical Association are now asking for a mask mandate in the state’s largest city.

TenHaken believes the Sioux Falls mask mandate will pass at Tuesday’s meeting. This comes one week after it was defeated by his ‘no’ vote, breaking a 4-4 tie.

Dr. Allison Suttle, Chief Medical Officer, Sanford Health, and Dr. David Basel, Vice President for Clinical Quality, Avera Medical Group, spoke to the challenges being faced by health care workers. Basel says hospitalizations doubled in August, September and October. He said all of Avera’s hospitals are running at or over capacity at this time.

He said Avera’s main campus has doubled ICU bed capacity. Basel calls it “historical levels,” saying its at the highest levels they’ve been in the last 25 years.

Both Basel and Suttle thanked health care workers for their efforts during these trying times.

Dr. Suttle said it’s now time for businesses and the public to join health care workers in helping assist the battle against COVID-19. That includes rethinking holiday plans.

Suttle said holiday gatherings will be a great way to spread COVID-19. She said people need to reconsider Thanksgiving and Christmas plans by getting creative in how you celebrate. She said it will make a big difference in the numbers across South Dakota, while reminding people that small changes in your routines can help bend the curve.

TenHaken said South Dakota has taken a “personal responsibility” approach and said that will still be very important. He points out there’s not one gathering more or less immune to spreading COVID-19, citing sleepovers, break room lunches and other everyday activities.

TenHaken said people need to monitor mental and physical health. He said there’s a tension and anger that is impacting people. He said they are seeing it at the health care systems too.

The city announced a new initiative to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls. The Safer Sioux Falls pledge is a community commitment that requests people follow COVID-19 mitigation efforts in organizations and businesses, including wearing facial coverings and other CDC recommended precautions. Businesses that follow the mitigation strategies as listed in the pledge will be able to post printable graphics for display and be included on a list of business committed to slowing the spread.

TenHaken says the city is also calling on businesses to encourage remote working for employees as possible. That’s part of a One Sioux Falls COVID-19 Action plan resolution that is being considered by the city council Tuesday evening.

KELOLAND News will livestream the city council meeting starting at 7 p.m. Watch it live online.