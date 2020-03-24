Breaking News
Avera closing hospitals to visitors effective March 25

Coronavirus

Study: Avera among top 15 health systems in the nation

This story has been updated to reflect Avera’s clarification that they will be closing to visitors on Wednesday, March 25.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be no visitors allowed at Avera effective Wednesday, March 25, officials announced Tuesday.  

The move to close hospitals to visitors is to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Avera added for end-of-life, NICU and pediatric cases, limited visitors will be allowed. 

“We understand that these restrictions will be difficult for patients, family members, friends and loved ones. Top priority is the protection of everyone, especially those who are most vulnerable. Similar to other hospitals across the nation, we are taking these necessary steps to protect our patients and staff. We ask for the cooperation and understanding of the public – we as a health system must act responsibly and do everything we can to minimize the spread of this virus,” ] David Erickson, MD, Chief Medical and Innovation Officer for Avera Health said in a news release.

Avera clinics are asking patients not to bring guests to appointments except of cases when the patient is a minor.

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

