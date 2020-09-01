Avera chosen as clinical site for studies on experimental antibody therapy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera will be a clinical site for studies on experimental antibody therapy to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Avera will participate in three Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies evaluating whether a combination of two lab-made antibodies can not only treat, but prevent the virus that causes COVID-19.

The clinical studies are sponsored by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which was approved to move forward following positive Phase 1 safety results.

The clinical trials will focus on three different patient groups:

• People hospitalized with COVID-19, evaluating if it can stop progression of the disease

• People diagnosed with COVID-19 but not hospitalized, evaluating if the combination of antibodies can stop progression of the disease

• People who were exposed to someone with COVID-19, evaluating if it will decrease symptom severity or even prevent the disease altogether

Eligible participants must be 18 years or older and live in the Sioux Falls area. You can call 605-504-3154 if you think you or a family member may meet the criteria.