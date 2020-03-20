Augustana Professor says community cooperation can help fight COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Studying the effects of pandemics on societies throughout the centuries has been an academic pursuit by a longtime Augustana anthropologist.

Professor Adrien Hannus says global outbreaks are nothing new in history. But what is different now is the sheer number of people on the planet who can spread disease.

“The factors that we never have had before are the numbers of us. And we have never had a world tied together the way it is now,” Hannus said.

Hannus says overcoming the coronavirus will require a unprecedented amount of cooperation among nations of the world. Find out what Hannus thinks of President Trump labeling himself as a “wartime president” in dealing with COVID-19, Friday on KELOLAND News.