Attendee at recent Lincoln County meeting tests positive for coronavirus

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A person who attended a Lincoln County Planning and Zoning meeting on Monday, August 17 has tested positive for COVID-19.
A release from the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office says the county was notified of the case on Tuesday.
All Lincoln County staff and members of the public who were present during the meeting are asked to monitor for COVID-19 related symptoms, follow CDC guidance and contact their medical provider as needed.
Lincoln County does have preventative measures in place to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 for people who enter the courthouse. These measures include health screenings, regular and thorough cleaning and encouraging social distancing.
