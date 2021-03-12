Ask your COVID-19 vaccine questions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is ramping up vaccinations, mask mandates are being lifted and now there’s a new variant in the state.

One year into the pandemic, the coronavirus continues to make headlines and raise questions.

In an upcoming Inside KELOLAND HealthBeat Special, the state of South Dakota’s top health officials will be joining us on set to answer them.

If you have questions about the vaccine or the virus, all you need to do is fill out the form below. You never know, your question could end up on air.

Watch for your questions to be answered during an Inside KELOLAND HealthBeat Special on Sunday, March 21 following the late local news and on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.