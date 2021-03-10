‘As long as the CDC tells us to wear masks’: Two Sioux Falls businesses continuing to mandate masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While the City Council decided not to extend Sioux Falls’ mask mandate, that doesn’t mean some businesses will stop requiring them in their stores.

The Spice and Tea Exchange as well as Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts are two downtown Sioux Falls businesses that began mandating masks last summer. The lifting of the city’s mask mandate isn’t going to change that.

“We, honestly, aren’t really paying a lot of attention to what the city mandate does. Not that what our city council does isn’t important, but this is a business and I have to really take care of my staff and customers and we’ll do that as long as the CDC tells us to wear masks,” Tami Brown, owner of the Spice and Tea Exchange said.

“This is a good indication of our caring about our community and our customers, is to continue the mask mandate, going forward, until we all get a chance to revel about how many shots in the arm we’ve been given,” Dick Murphy, owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts said.

Tami Brown, the owner of the Spice and Tea Exchange, says it’s important to keep her staff healthy as they face the public each day.

“I also would love people to remember that not many of the retail sector have been vaccinated. We are not in group 1D. The only people in retail who probably have been vaccinated is if they qualify in another area. So, by and large, my staff has not been vaccinated, probably won’t be vaccinated for a month or so. And so, I just feel that it’s my obligation to keep people as safe as possible,” Brown said.

Both Brown and Dick Murphy, the owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts, says their customers have been cooperative when it comes to masking up in their shops.

“Without a question, right from the start, no one has ever given any resistance to being a part of the wearing of the mask in the store and it’s worked very effectively for us,” Murphy said.

Both stores have masks available for any customer that needs one.

The city’s mask mandates expires on Saturday.