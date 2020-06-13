Arnolds Park Amusement Park to temporarily close due to Dickinson County COVID-19 spike

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) – Arnolds Park Amusement Park, museums, and The Queen II will be temporarily closed starting on Saturday due to a spike of COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County.

The park mentions it has an obligation to the community to provide a safe environment for its guests and staff.

Officials said they want to assure the community that they have had no cases of COVID-19 in the organization but the number one priority at all times is safety.

The park hopes to do its part now and slow the spread of the virus in the community in order for everyone to come back together later on and enjoy a great summer season and will reopen when it’s safe to do so.

They appreciate the support of the community and mentions that we’ll get through this together.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of 4:09 p.m. on June 12, Dickinson County has a total of 119 positive cases, 40 recoveries, and no deaths.

Arnolds Park will post updates on its website and Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.