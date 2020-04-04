Apartment residents warned of tenant testing positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents at a Sioux Falls apartment complex were notified that a tenant tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In a letter, residents of the Bennington Hill apartments, a VanBuskirk property, were told someone tested positive for the COVID-19 virus while in the hospital. The resident had not been at the complex for “several days, but will be returning soon and will be self-quarantining for 14 days.”

The letter says the person has been very forthcoming to management about their condition. The letter reminded residents that every unit has a separate heating and cooling system, which provides isolation between apartments.

The letter also says management will continue to follow CDC recommendations by sanitizing common handrails, doorknobs, doors, hallways and elevators.

KELOLAND News reached out to the property manager and they didn’t want to comment on the issue at this time.

You can find the full letter below: