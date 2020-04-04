Breaking News
S.D. Department of Health reports 25 new cases, 212 total

Apartment residents warned of tenant testing positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents at a Sioux Falls apartment complex were notified that a tenant tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

In a letter, residents of the Bennington Hill apartments, a VanBuskirk property, were told someone tested positive for the COVID-19 virus while in the hospital. The resident had not been at the complex for “several days, but will be returning soon and will be self-quarantining for 14 days.”

The letter says the person has been very forthcoming to management about their condition. The letter reminded residents that every unit has a separate heating and cooling system, which provides isolation between apartments.

The letter also says management will continue to follow CDC recommendations by sanitizing common handrails, doorknobs, doors, hallways and elevators.

KELOLAND News reached out to the property manager and they didn’t want to comment on the issue at this time.

You can find the full letter below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss