Anytime Fitness adapts to evolving guidelines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gyms and Fitness centers are opening up around Sioux Falls, but Anytime Fitness, has remained partially open since late March, adapting its policies as guidelines continued to change.

The Anytime Fitness in southeast Sioux Falls completely closed down for 10 days in March. It temporarily reopened with limited hours, and a 10 person capacity. Last week it moved back to a 24-hour gym.

“We’re picking back up. We can have 50 percent capacity now, so we can have a little bit more than 10 people in here at a time,” General Manager Naomi Lorenzen said.

Added safety measures include staff cleaning the gym every two hours, as well as a professional cleaning service that comes in daily.

“We’re screening people when they come into the door. We’re providing masks and gloves, which is optional for members to wear if they want. We blocked off every other piece of cardio equipment to promote the social distancing,” Lorenzen said.

Being a 24 hour gym, one challenge Anytime Fitness runs into is its un-staffed hours, between 8 at night and 5 the next morning.

“If someone’s not wiping things down, we’re told about it. Then I call them and give them a warning, and then we’ll turn off their key if they’re not following the rules,” Lorenzen said.

Anytime Fitness will continue to offer its virtual training for members who wish to remain at home.

“I think it’s here to stay. Some people have really started to enjoy it, and it’s a way they’re able to just continue staying healthy, and staying at home while social distancing,” Personal Training Manager Terry Hansen said.

Overall, the gym is getting positive feedback.

“Everybody is happy they’re still able to workout. They seem to be really impressed with the efforts we’re making to make this a safe place to come,” Lorenzen said.

Anytime fitness is only offering individual personal training sessions. Group and class sessions are offered virtually only.