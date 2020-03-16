1  of  4
Another COVID-19 case in Minnehaha County

Coronavirus

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are 10 are confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of Monday morning.

One person has died who had COVID-19; they had underlying health conditions.

The new positive case is in Minnehaha County. The person is a man in his 20s. The state also announced the amount of negative tests climbed to 494 and zero pending cases.

Gov. Kristi Noem plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. with the latest on the state’s response. KELOLAND News will livestream her comments on KELOLAND.com at that time.

South Dakota Cases –

Positive: 10

Pending Cases: 0

Negative: 494

The South Dakota Department of Health has also also released guidance for child care facilities.

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

LATEST STORIES

