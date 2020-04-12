An impression to last well beyond COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Whether it’s Instagram, Twitter, or TIk-Tok — more people than ever are using the internet to cope, connect, and even make some money. A South Dakota man who is living in New York is sharing his music online.

Mike Lee is a singer songwriter from Madison, South Dakota, who now lives in New York City.

Like a lot of people, he saw his music gigs dry up because everything is closed and everyone is quarantining.

He’s posting his songs to make some money, but he also wants listeners to have a deeper conversation.

“We always joke because we’re all a bunch of Midwestern transplants in this building,” Mike Lee said

It’s a long way from South Dakota, but Mike Lee calls Queens, New York, home. A five-year New Yorker, he says he’s never seen the city that never sleeps so quiet.

“We’re starting to get into cabin fever time,” Lee said.

To pass the time, and to earn a dime, Lee is posting two of his songs for download. One is the timely Quarantine With Me.

“Staying at home for public health. No one to sing to except for myself. Quarantine with me. Be the only person I’m allowed to see,” Lee sang.

The other song is Don’t Let Me Get Sick This Year, which looks at how many Americans struggle with affording health care.

“Reality is black and white, and the future sure is gray. Don’t let me get sick this year. I swear i’ll give up cigarettes and beer. I live my life in fear, I can’t afford health care. Don’t let me get sick this year.”

“What do you hope we learn from this? Everyone keeps talking about when we get back to normal. I don’t know if we will get back to normal. I think we’ll have a new normal. What do you think that will be like?” Brady Mallory said.

“I really do hope we see a new conversation about public health in this country. I think this has made it really clear how important that is,” Lee said.

The journey ahead seems like a long way. While everything is locked down and quiet, Lee hopes his music makes some noise.

“Maybe we’ll just look out for each other a little more,” Lee said.