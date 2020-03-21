All City Pet Care Clinic to limit exposure

1  of  18
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- All City Pet Care Hospitals are taking measures to limit exposure between staff and pet owners.

The hospitals have already installed a one owner per pet policy, and on Monday will be switching to a curbside service, with owners remaining in their cars.

Besides policies to limit interactions, every service is available, from surgeries to simple check-ups, though the situation is fluid.

“That’s a call we may make later in the future. I know just throughout the country they’re talking about that and whether it’s something that should be put off. But the determination hasn’t been made for anyone specifically yet,” All City Pet Care Hospital Manager Collin Donley said.

Every All City Pet Care Clinic will be following the updated policy. Donley also says many other vets in town are resorting to similar policies.

