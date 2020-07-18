Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27

(WJW) — Aldi is yet another retailer choosing to make masks mandatory for all its customers nationwide to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday, July 27, the grocery store is requiring all of its customers, along with its employees (who already wear them) to don face coverings while shopping.
“The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority,” the store said in a press release.
The store also said that those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask still have the option to pick up groceries curbside or have them delivered, depending on the location.
In Ohio, as of Friday night, masks are required in about 60 percent of the state in most public spaces, but are not required everywhere (as seen in the video above).
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 in SD: 73 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 116; Active cases at 855PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has 73 new coronavirus cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health website on Saturday.
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27Aldi is yet another retailer choosing to make masks mandatory for all its customers nationwide to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
- Eye on KELOLAND: The Sioux Empire Fair goes onSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many regional fairs have made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not the case for the Sioux Empire Fair.