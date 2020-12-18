Additional Minnesota bar defies COVID-19 restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota public safety officials have issued another liquor license suspension notice as more businesses are defying Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order barring indoor service at restaurants and bars to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Mission Tavern in Merrifield faces a 60-day suspension of its liquor license pending a hearing before a judge, and could have its license revoked for five years should the restaurant violate the order again.

Minnesota health officials on Friday reported more than 2,700 new coronavirus cases and 65 deaths. The state’s totals now sit at nearly 392,000 cases and more than 4,700 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.