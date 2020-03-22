Breaking News
Additional 7 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

That’s up from 14 cases that were previously reported.

Governor Kristi Noem released the following details on the new cases. Six of the positive results are people in Beadle County:

  • Male, 60-69 years old
  • Female, 50-59 years old
  • Female, 20-29 years old
  • Male, 20-29 years old
  • Female, 10-19 years old
  • Male, 10-19 years old

The seventh positive test is in a man from Brown County, between 60-69 years old. The state says that case is travel related.

The state has 740 negative COVID-19 tests returned and there are 277 pending tests at the state lab. There are another 700 tests that are pending at commercial labs outside of South Dakota, but state officials expect local hospitals to begin their own testing within next few days, according to the South Dakota Secretary of Health.

Noem says the state is running an additional 29 tests on Sunday.

