Adding up reported COVID-19 cases at public universities in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,100 students and staff members at South Dakota’s public universities reported being in quarantine.

More than 400 of them have active cases of COVID-19. The others have had close contact with someone who tested positive.

While the University of South Dakota has the most cases and the most people quarantined, the number of active cases is lower than just a couple of days ago.

SDSU now has more than 100 active cases and 300 people who are isolating.