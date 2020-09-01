Adding up reported COVID-19 cases at public universities in South Dakota

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,100 students and staff members at South Dakota’s public universities reported being in quarantine.

More than 400 of them have active cases of COVID-19. The others have had close contact with someone who tested positive.

While the University of South Dakota has the most cases and the most people quarantined, the number of active cases is lower than just a couple of days ago.

SDSU now has more than 100 active cases and 300 people who are isolating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests