Active cases continue to increase in S.D. schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Almost 900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Dakota K-12 schools in the past week.

The South Dakota Department of Health posted on Twitter that 847 new cases were reported, with 209 of those among teachers and 638 among students. Active cases went up by 368 to a total of 2,534.

There are 404 schools that have no active cases, 246 schools that have 1-2 active cases and 249 schools with more than 3 active cases in the state.

There are 210 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota colleges, universities, and technical colleges. Active cases increased by 102 to 601 active infections.

Cases among students increased from 929 to 1,078 in Wednesday’s update and are now at 413 among staff, up from 352 last week.

There are 14 colleges or universities that have three or more cases and one university or college with 1-2 cases.