Aberdeen City Council votes to keep in place some restrictions for businesses

Monday night the Aberdeen City Council decided to keep in place some restrictions for businesses.

Restaurants and bars can welcome customers as long as social distancing is maintained, including at least six feet between tables or chairs if people aren’t from the same household or a group of at most ten people.

“This is the standard resolution that we’ve been passing to extend emergency ordinance number three. The language is the exact same that you extended the last two, I think three resolutions. If you do not extend, then there would an automatic repeal of emergency ordinance number three tomorrow, May 12,”

The approval vote was unanimous. These rules are in place until the next city council meeting which is a week from today.