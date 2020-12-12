A surge’s toll on front line workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the start of the pandemic, doctors and nurses have helped more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals.

Inside hospitals around the nation, front line workers are witnessing the unthinkable.

“Nurses and everybody in the health care team from the housekeeper to the lab tech to everybody is, they’re really being asked to do something that maybe they weren’t doing at the beginning of their career. Some people have been here, you know, 40 years as a nurse or physician or what that might be and their roles have kind of been flipped upside down on them,” Kaitlin Bullerman with Sanford Health in Worthington, Minnesota, said.

Bullerman leads employees at Sanford Health in Worthington, Minnesota. She says every person on the front lines is at risk for burnout.

“It’s a real thing everyday, I mean, working in health care isn’t something that’s easy by any means in a non-pandemic year,” Bullerman said.

The Vice President of Operations for Sanford Health says hospitals are making changes to meet pandemic needs.

“Now, today, we’re not in any non-traditional inpatient areas by any means, but we do have some rooms that have double patients or doubled rooms,” Vice President of Operations for Sanford Health Andy Munce said.

The needs go beyond space. For frontline workers, the impact of the pandemic could last for years.

“That’s going to be the longest term, or one of the longest term, effects of kind of, you know, dealing with almost Post Traumatic Stress Disorder of ramping up seeing folks that are incredibly ill, passing away in some cases and how do we provide support to our frontline teams,” Munce said.

Bullerman just wants everyone to understand how real the pandemic is.

“How important it really is to slow the spread of COVID and prevent spreading it. If you feel sick, stay home and stay away from other people. Really protecting that vulnerable population, think about who you’re around, COVID could be more than just a little cold to them,” Bullerman said.

Protecting each other to help our nurses and doctors.