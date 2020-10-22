A Sioux Falls woman struggling to breathe for almost a month because of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For almost a month, a Sioux Falls businesswoman has been focusing all of her energy and time… on fighting to breathe.

“Two days after I got tested I started having symptoms and it went downhill from there. About a week later, I could barely breathe so I went to the ER and my oxygen saturation was like dangerously low. It was at 82 percent and so right away they started, I think they pushed like eight liters of oxygen and admitted me within 15 minutes,” COVID patient Stacey Harris said.

Stacey Harris spent 10 days at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls starting on September 27th. She says she’s felt every symptom listed for COVID-19.

“Severe muscle pain all over my body, my diaphragm wouldn’t move, I couldn’t take a deep breath, I had intestinal issues, my eyes hurt. My lungs felt like they were cut up. I had pressure on my chest and my back and it was just awful,” Harris said.

At 51 years old, Harris says she doesn’t have any underlying conditions except for mild asthma.

“I’ve never been hospitalized for being sick,” Harris said.

Harris has been home since October 7th, but she has to remain on oxygen at all times. She also has check-ins with her doctors every two to three days.

“Everybody thinks that it’s just like the flu, and for some people, it can be, but for a lot of people it’s something worse. The pandemic is real. I want them to know that it’s real. I’ve never been one to yell at people for not wearing masks or anything like that. I don’t make anything into a political issue. I just want people to be safe and take precautions because it’s your life, it’s somebody else’s life.

Harris says she also developed a secondary bacterial pneumonia and is now struggling with that and COVID-19 in her lungs.