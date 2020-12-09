A rare complication from COVID-19 can be deadly in children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While people who are elderly are most at risk of dying from COVID-19, there is a complication from the virus that puts children’s lives at risk. It’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, or MIS-C. It typically hits kids two to four weeks after they’ve been infected, often with mild or no symptoms.

While it is rare, some children end up in the pediatric intensive care unit after having COVID-19.

“During the time, even though I was in pretty bad pain and I felt like I was freezing and burning at the same time and I couldn’t breathe,” 17-year old Mack Bowman said.

This Michigan high school football player initially recovered from a mild case of COVID-19 in October, but MIS-C hit him a week later.

“We came so close to losing our son, so close to losing our son and I was one of those people who thought what are the odds that anything is going to happen,” mother Angela Bowman said.

In Sioux Falls’ two hospitals, doctors have seen as many as 15 children diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

“I don’t want to create a lot of fear for the general public; it isn’t that common. However, we are seeing it and some of the kids do look pretty sick when they come in,” Sanford Health Pediatric Intensivist Dr. Jody Huber said.

According to the CDC, nearly 1,300 kids have come down with the syndrome in the United States and 23 have died. Tuesday night at 10 on Eye on KELOLAND, we’re taking a closer took at the symptoms and introducing you to one of Avera’s youngest patients, two-year-old Henry, and his family.