A new tool to help assess your COVID-19 health risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new COVID-19 tool has been added to the South Dakota Department of Health’s website and its purpose is to help you individually assess your risk factors.

The COVID Age Risk Calculator is designed to help people understand how they could potentially be impacted by COVID-19.

“It allows individuals to enter individual risk factors to better understand how those risk factors could, in fact, interact with COVID and lead to poor outcomes,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

Those risk factors include underlying conditions such as kidney disease and lung disease. Other things that are calculated include your Body Mass Index, blood pressure and how much you smoke each day.

“Once you enter some of that information, it will help you see how those particular health impacts either add to or decrease your age if you were to get COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon says the tool is anonymous and the data will never be shared or sold with anyone.

“We really, as the Department of Health, want to see people make good choices as it pertains to diet, exercise and other healthy habits such as managing stress and sleep habits,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon says the tool is based off of research from the CDC.