SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we stay home — nurses, doctors, and medical professionals in KELOLAND are going to work.

In addition to seeing regular patients, hospitals are also screening patients with COVID-19 symptoms. While they fight to prevent further community spread to protect your health, they also have to keep their health in mind.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’re talking with a doctor and nurse about what it’s like on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.