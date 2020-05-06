Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 new deaths reported in Minnehaha County, active cases decrease

A look at having babies during a pandemic

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to many things in life, but there are some things even a pandemic can’t stop.

“We were actually in the hospital the first day that they implemented the no visitors policy,” mother, Nikki Foster said.

Babies continue to come into the world, even as the healthcare system and safety guidelines continue to change. For moms delivering during this time, its meant some big changes to what they had pictured.

“The hardest part about this whole journey is that I had all of these expectations of what I wanted everything to look like. Pre pregnancy, for my delivery and after delivery and none of that happened,” mother April Camarigg said.

Tonight we’ll look at what giving birth during a pandemic has been like for area moms. Their stories are in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

